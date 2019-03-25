Global shares stumble following retreat on Wall Street

U.S. equity futures and shares in Europe and Asia on Monday traded lower after Wall Street ended last week with a broad retreat.

Continue Reading Below

Monday's weak performances came amid a lull in news on the tariffs war between the Beijing and Washington. China-U.S. trade talks are due to resume Thursday in Beijing.

Dow Jones futures were lower by 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.5 percent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE lost 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 0.2 percent and France’s CAC declined 0.3 percent.

The declines started in Asia, where China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 2 percent, The Hang Seng in Hong Kong also lost 2 percent and Japan's Nikkei skidded 3 percent.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25502.32 -460.19 -1.77% SP500 S&P 500 2800.71 -54.17 -1.90% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7642.666882 -196.29 -2.50%

Wall Street was roiled Friday by fresh signs that global economic growth is slowing. The jitters spurred a sell-off in stocks and sent bond yields sharply lower, flashing warning lights for a possible recession.

Among the triggers was news that factory production in the euro currency alliance fell at its steepest rate in about six years, according to surveys of manufacturers' purchasing managers.

Worried investors have shifted money into bonds, sending yields much lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 2.47 percent in pre-trading hours Monday, up from 2.43 percent from 2.54 percent late Thursday, a big move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The slide in bond yields has hurt bank stocks which, along with technology companies, accounted for much of the broad decline in stocks. The utilities sector was the only one to eke out a gain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.