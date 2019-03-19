Search

Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

By StocksFOXBusiness

Clearstead Advisors Senior Managing Director Jim Awad, Fox News contributor John Bussey and FBN's Susan Li on the outlook for the U.S. economy.video

Fed looks like it might hold back: John Bussey

Clearstead Advisors Senior Managing Director Jim Awad, Fox News contributor John Bussey and FBN's Susan Li on the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Stocks are trading higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its 2-day policy setting meeting.

Continue Reading Below

A move on interest rates seems unlikely.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Investors will still be watching for the Fed’s economic forecast as well as the policy statement at the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26040.77+126.67+0.49%
SP500S&P 5002845.55+12.61+0.45%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7749.908087+61.38+0.80%

Investors are watching shares of Walt Disney Co. and FOX Corporation as Walt Disney's acquistion of Twenty-First Century Fox assets will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ford Motor is reportedly expanding assembly line production in Kentucky of its large SUVs including the Expedition.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY8.79+0.21+2.51%
FOXAn.a.n.a.n.a.n.a.
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY113.19+0.07+0.06%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In European trading, London’s FTSE rose 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX added 1.3 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.5 percent.