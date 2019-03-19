Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks are trading higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its 2-day policy setting meeting.

A move on interest rates seems unlikely.

Investors will still be watching for the Fed’s economic forecast as well as the policy statement at the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26040.77 +126.67 +0.49% SP500 S&P 500 2845.55 +12.61 +0.45% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7749.908087 +61.38 +0.80%

Investors are watching shares of Walt Disney Co. and FOX Corporation as Walt Disney's acquistion of Twenty-First Century Fox assets will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ford Motor is reportedly expanding assembly line production in Kentucky of its large SUVs including the Expedition.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg F FORD MOTOR COMPANY 8.79 +0.21 +2.51% FOXA n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 113.19 +0.07 +0.06%

In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent.

In European trading, London’s FTSE rose 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX added 1.3 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.5 percent.