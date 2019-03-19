Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting

Stocks are trading higher on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve begins its 2-day policy setting meeting.
A move on interest rates seems unlikely.
Investors will still be watching for the Fed’s economic forecast as well as the policy statement at the conclusion of the meeting on Wednesday.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|26040.77
|+126.67
|+0.49%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2845.55
|+12.61
|+0.45%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|7749.908087
|+61.38
|+0.80%
Investors are watching shares of Walt Disney Co. and FOX Corporation as Walt Disney's acquistion of Twenty-First Century Fox assets will become effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ford Motor is reportedly expanding assembly line production in Kentucky of its large SUVs including the Expedition.
|F
|FORD MOTOR COMPANY
|8.79
|+0.21
|+2.51%
|FOXA
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|DIS
|WALT DISNEY COMPANY
|113.19
|+0.07
|+0.06%
In Asian markets on Tuesday, China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.2 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.2 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent.
In European trading, London’s FTSE rose 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX added 1.3 percent and France’s CAC gained 0.5 percent.