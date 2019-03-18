Stocks struggle for gains on Boeing woes, China worries

U.S. stocks traded in a tight range Monday as Boeing shares weighed on averages and word that the deadline for U.S.-China trade talks may be pushed back to June raised fresh worries about prospects for a deal.

Continue Reading Below

On the other hand, shares of chip makers were giving the market a boost, as did shares of Marriott International, which announced it would open 1,700 hotels in the next three years.

Merger activity also helped the markets as officials of Germany's two biggest banks, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank, discussed a combination.

Fidelity National Information Services and Worldpay agreed to merge in a $35 million deal in the growing payments sector.

Much of Wall Street was trading cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting on Wednesday. The powerful panel of the U.S. central bank is expected to reaffirm its intention to not raise rates.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 369.63 -9.36 -2.47% MAR MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. 124.71 +2.39 +1.95% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 23.23 -0.07 -0.28% NVDA NVIDIA CORPORATION 169.65 -0.16 -0.09%

Boeing shares were weighed down by inquiries from the Transportation and Justice Departments over the certification of its Max jets.

Asian equities closed higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 0.62 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 1.37 percent and the Shanghai Composite surging 2.47 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Europe, stocks were mixed with Germany's DAX down 0.26 percent, France's CAC 40 up 0.05 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 adding 0.72 percent.