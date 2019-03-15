US stocks on course to close out week higher

U.S. stocks edged up Friday as the U.K. Parliament’s decision to delay a potentially chaotic Brexit and encouraging news on U.S.-China trade talks raised investor sentiment.

In addition, worries about Boeing’s 737 Max grounding appeared to ease.

Shares of Boeing slipped as the company announced Thursday that it was suspending deliveries of its 737 Max jets, two of which have experienced deadly crashes in the last five months.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25744.1 +34.16 +0.13% SP500 S&P 500 2813.99 +5.51 +0.20% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7655.386195 +24.48 +0.32%

Facebook stock fell after two top executives announced their resignations.

Crude oil prices declined as investors mulled large U.S. inventories of the commodity.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 368.87 -4.43 -1.19% FB FACEBOOK INC. 166.08 -4.09 -2.40%

Major averages ended Thursday's session close to their starting points after being buoyed by financial and technology company shares but weighed by weakening industrial company and health care company shares.

Investors also digested downbeat economic news from China, which reported industrial activity and home sales declining in January and February. Also, joblessness last month edged up to 5.3 percent.