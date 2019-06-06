US stock futures up, bond yields down

U.S. stock futures were up Thursday as Wall Street’s hopes for an interest rate cut buoyed investor sentiment.

Those hopes helped offset, somewhat, fresh tensions between Washington and Beijing over their trade dispute.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 2.11 percent, indicating decreased demand for government debt.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were higher by 0.30, the S&P 500 up by 0.31 percent and the Nasdaq Composite higher by 0.40 percent.

President Trump said he could hit China with tariffs on "at least" another $300 billion, although he thought both China and Mexico wanted to make deals, according to Reuters.

Crude oil prices were up 0.89 percent to $52.14 per barrel. U.S. oil prices have fallen more than 22 percent below their April peak in recent days as growth concerns and a rise in U.S. production boosted American crude oil inventories.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 1.17 percent, the Hang Seng ended up 0.26 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 finished off 0.01 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was higher by 0.69 percent, France’s CAC 40 up by 0.74 percent and Germany’s DAX increased 0.69 percent.