Why Amazon.com Stock Dropped 6% on Monday

What happened

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) are down 5.8% in the closing minutes of Monday trading, falling as rumors begin to swell about an imminent investigation into the company for anti-competitive business practices.

Continue Reading Below

As Reuters reported today, representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have been meeting in recent weeks to discuss a division of labor in investigating several tech giants -- Alphabet, Apple, and Facebook among them -- but also Amazon.com.

So what

According to the report, the FTC will be looking into these questions at Amazon and Facebook. The DOJ will take on investigating Apple and Alphabet. Antitrust concerns appear to lie at the core of the government's moves in all four cases.

No word yet on what either agency intends to do next, but a request for information about the matters that concern them -- followed by a wholehearted response from the companies to "cooperate fully" -- is the way these things normally proceed.

Now what

Advertisement

It's important to keep in mind that just because the government is looking doesn't mean it will open up an official probe into all -- or any -- of the companies. And it's much less likely that it will necessarily find one or more of them guilty of monopolistic behavior.

Just the chance that that will happen, however, appears to be enough to put investors into "shoot first, and ask questions later" mode -- and Amazon is now in their bullseye.

10 stocks we like better than AmazonWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Amazon, Apple, and Facebook. The Motley Fool has the following options: long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple and short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.