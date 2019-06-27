Search

US stocks edge higher on trade optimism ahead of G20 Summit

By StocksFOXBusiness

Hodges Capital Management founder Craig Hodges on the state of the markets and the impact from Federal Reserve policy and U.S. trade tensions with China.video

Looking for growth in a confusing market environment

Hodges Capital Management founder Craig Hodges on the state of the markets and the impact from Federal Reserve policy and U.S. trade tensions with China.

U.S. stocks traded cautiously higher ahead of a weekend meeting between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit.

Continue Reading Below

China has however listed the removal of Huawei from the U.S. banned list as a demand for a trade deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Shares of Boeing are lower after the Federal Aviation Administration uncovered a new software issue with the beleaguered Max jet, a fresh hurdle that is likely to further delay the jet from returning to service.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
BABOEING COMPANY365.34-9.60-2.56%

In economic news, the government reported that the final reading on first quarter GDP came in at 3.1 percent, matching expectations.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications than previously reported.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26514.26-22.56-0.09%
SP500S&P 5002925.66+11.88+0.41%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7959.297984+49.33+0.62%

In Asia on Thursday,  China's Shanghai Composite added 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In European markets, London's FTSE slipped 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.3 percent and France's CAC was lower by 0.1 percent.