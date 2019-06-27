US stocks edge higher on trade optimism ahead of G20 Summit

U.S. stocks traded cautiously higher ahead of a weekend meeting between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit.

Continue Reading Below

China has however listed the removal of Huawei from the U.S. banned list as a demand for a trade deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Boeing are lower after the Federal Aviation Administration uncovered a new software issue with the beleaguered Max jet, a fresh hurdle that is likely to further delay the jet from returning to service.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BA BOEING COMPANY 365.34 -9.60 -2.56%

In economic news, the government reported that the final reading on first quarter GDP came in at 3.1 percent, matching expectations.

Advertisement

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 227,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 1,000 more applications than previously reported.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26514.26 -22.56 -0.09% SP500 S&P 500 2925.66 +11.88 +0.41% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7959.297984 +49.33 +0.62%

In Asia on Thursday, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1.2 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In European markets, London's FTSE slipped 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX added 0.3 percent and France's CAC was lower by 0.1 percent.