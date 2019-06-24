US stocks move higher on trade optimism

U.S. stocks are trading higher to start the week.

Investors are looking toward the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks to help reduce tensions of a trade war that is damaging the global economy.

Optimism about an interest rate cut and talks between the U.S..and China, helped the S&P 500 index hit a record high last week.

Later this week, President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26778.18 +59.05 +0.22% SP500 S&P 500 2953.3 +2.84 +0.10% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8032.51134 +0.80 +0.01%

The tensions between the U.S.and Iran remain after Tehran shot down an American drone last week.

Trump said on Sunday he was not seeking war with Iran after a senior Iranian military commander warned any conflict in the Gulf region could spread uncontrollably and threaten the lives of U.S. troops.

U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts has agreed to buy Caesars Entertainment in a $17.3 billion cash-and-stock deal, including debt. Eldorado will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Caesars for a total value of $12.75 per share, consisting of $8.40 per share in cash consideration and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each Caesars share of common stock.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg CZR CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP. 11.54 +1.55 +15.52% ERI ELDORADO RESORTS INC 46.79 -4.43 -8.65%

Asian markets on Monday started the week with gains. China's Shanghai rose 0.2 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 01. percent and Japan's Nikkei also added 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE added 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX fell 0.5 percent and France's CAC was down 0.1 percent.