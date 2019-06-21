US stock futures slip as Iran tensions rise

U.S. equity futures traded lower on Friday, the day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, as rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran kept investors cautious.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were lower by 0.2 percent, S&P 500 futures slid 0.3 percent and Nasdaq futures were off 0.4 percent.

President Trump had approved a military strike against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone -- which the administration said was flying in international airspace -- but called off the attack at the last minute.

U.S. crude futures were higher by 0.51 percent to $57.36.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up slightly to 2.03 percent.

Advertisement

Chipmakers were under pressure after Britain's IQE Plc warned on full-year revenue, citing the impact of the Huawei ban. That sent shares of Intel, Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices lower.

Slack Technologies was adding to gains a day after the workplace messaging platform soared nearly 50 percent in its market debut.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In Asian markets on Friday, China's Shanghai Composite added 0.5 percent on the day and gained 4.2 percent for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.3 percent but gained 5 percent for the week. Japan's Nikkei fell 1 percent but rose 0.7 percent for the week.

In European trading, London's FTSE added 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX was lower by 0.1 percent and France's CAC was unchanged.