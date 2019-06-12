US stock futures point to a lower market open

U.S. stocks futures traded the lower on Wednesday, the day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a six-day winning streak.

Dow futures traded lower by 0.3 percent, S&P 500 futures slid 0.3 percent and Nasdaq futures were off 0.4 percent.

In economic news, the consumer price index edged up 0.1 percent in May, the cost of food was offset by cheaper gasoline, the government said.

The CPI gained 0.3 percent in April. In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 1.8 percent, slowing from April's 1.9 percent gain. Economists expected an increase of 0.1 percent. The core CPI nudged up 0.1 percent for the fourth straight month.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is setting his sights on the electric automaker having a record quarter.

That's what Musk told those in attendance at the company's annual shareholder meeting held Tuesday.

Tesla shares got a boost from the comments, adding 3.6 percent to $225 in extended trading.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.7 percent. Japan's Nikkei ended the day off 0.4 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.8 percent and Germany's DAX was lower by 0.6 percent.

Stocks closed down Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a six-day winning streak, as investors weighed U.S.-China trade tensions against prospects for monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank. China is promising to “fight to the end” if the U.S. escalates tensions in their ongoing trade war as President Trump edges closer to deciding whether to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.