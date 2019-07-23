Coca-Cola, United Technologies help drive Dow

Stocks traded higher on Tuesday on strong results from Coca-Cola and United Technologies as second-quarter results come in ahead of expectations.

The major markets pared gains after U.S home sales fell more than expected in June as a persistent shortage of properties pushed prices to a record high, suggesting the housing market was struggling to regain its footing since hitting a soft patch last year. The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales dropped 1.7 percent.

Investors also continue to brace for the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting next week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates at least by 25-basis points.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27225.09 +53.19 +0.20% SP500 S&P 500 2990.77 +5.74 +0.19% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8199.205572 -4.93 -0.06%

Meanwhile, the White House and Congress reached on Monday evening a deal to suspend the debt limit through July 2021 and increase spending caps for military and nonmilitary programs for the next two years.

On the earnings front, Coca-Cola netted profits of 63 cents per share in the three months through June, higher than analysts expected. Overall, revenue grew 6 percent to $10 billion, slightly above what Wall Street predicted.

Adjusted net income at United Technologies Corp. grew to $2.20, beating estimates of $2.05 per share, while revenue rose 17.5 percent to $19.63 billion. The Farmington, Connecticut-based firm now expects full-year profits to hit as high as $8.05 per share.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 54.23 +3.00 +5.87% UTX UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 133.28 +0.33 +0.25% INTC INTEL CORPORATION 51.33 -0.03 -0.05% AAPL APPLE INC. 207.54 +0.32 +0.15% BIIB BIOGEN INC. 242.96 +10.48 +4.51%

Intel gained after a report that Apple is in advanced talks to buy its smartphone-modem chip business.

And at Biogen, profits in the second quarter rose to $9.15 per share, significantly topping analyst expectations of $7.53 per share. The biotech firm also raised its full-year profit outlook to a high of $30.40 per share.