Coca-Cola, United Technologies help drive Dow

Stocks traded higher on Tuesday on strong results from Coca-Cola and United Technologies as second-quarter results come in ahead of expectations.
Continue Reading Below
The major markets pared gains after U.S home sales fell more than expected in June as a persistent shortage of properties pushed prices to a record high, suggesting the housing market was struggling to regain its footing since hitting a soft patch last year. The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales dropped 1.7 percent.
Investors also continue to brace for the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting next week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates at least by 25-basis points.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27225.09
|+53.19
|+0.20%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|2990.77
|+5.74
|+0.19%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|8199.205572
|-4.93
|-0.06%
Meanwhile, the White House and Congress reached on Monday evening a deal to suspend the debt limit through July 2021 and increase spending caps for military and nonmilitary programs for the next two years.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
Advertisement
On the earnings front, Coca-Cola netted profits of 63 cents per share in the three months through June, higher than analysts expected. Overall, revenue grew 6 percent to $10 billion, slightly above what Wall Street predicted.
Adjusted net income at United Technologies Corp. grew to $2.20, beating estimates of $2.05 per share, while revenue rose 17.5 percent to $19.63 billion. The Farmington, Connecticut-based firm now expects full-year profits to hit as high as $8.05 per share.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|KO
|COCA-COLA COMPANY
|54.23
|+3.00
|+5.87%
|UTX
|UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
|133.28
|+0.33
|+0.25%
|INTC
|INTEL CORPORATION
|51.33
|-0.03
|-0.05%
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|207.54
|+0.32
|+0.15%
|BIIB
|BIOGEN INC.
|242.96
|+10.48
|+4.51%
Intel gained after a report that Apple is in advanced talks to buy its smartphone-modem chip business.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
And at Biogen, profits in the second quarter rose to $9.15 per share, significantly topping analyst expectations of $7.53 per share. The biotech firm also raised its full-year profit outlook to a high of $30.40 per share.