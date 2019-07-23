Search

Lighthizer, Mnuchin in China for trade talks on Monday

PoliticsFOXBusiness

President Trump talks about China’s economic struggles during a rally in North Carolina.video

Trump: China’s economy has had the worst year in 27 years

President Trump talks about China’s economic struggles during a rally in North Carolina.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will travel to China next week to meet and hold trade negotiations with Chinese officials, a senior government official told FOX Business.

Continue Reading Below

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan will attend the meetings, which are scheduled to be held in Shanghai – at the request of the Chinese delegation – and not Beijing, the official said.

U.S. stocks, which were already rallying, got an extra boost on the developments hovering at record highs.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27349.19+177.29+0.65%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8251.40322+47.27+0.58%
SP500S&P 5003005.47+20.44+0.68%

The meeting comes as a result of the trade talks that took place on July 9 and July 18.

Trade talks have cooled over the past several weeks, as tariffs remain in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

On Tuesday, President Trump took another swipe at the country.

"They’re paying us billions and billions and they want to make a deal badly," said Trump during a speech on Tuesday at Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.