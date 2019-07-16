Dow breaks new high after two days of record closes on Wall Street

Wall Street opened mixed on Tuesday following two days of record closes, as investors react to second-quarter earnings results from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson and other top U.S. firms.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27372.44 +13.28 +0.05% SP500 S&P 500 3010.88 -3.42 -0.11% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8248.135079 -10.05 -0.12%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up slightly to 27,361. The S&P 500 dropped 2 points to 3,011 and the Nasdaq fell 11 points at the open to 8,246. The Dow briefly touched a new high before quickly receding and the other two equity exchanges remain in record territory.

Chase’s stock dropped slightly after the bank reported better-than-expected earnings through June. The nation’s largest bank earned profits of $2.82 per share, higher than Wall Street predictions.

Meanwhile, shares of Goldman Sachs rose after the investment bank exceeded estimates with profits of $5.81 per share. The firm raised its quarterly dividend 47 percent to $1.25 per share after the Federal Reserve backed its 2019 capital plan, which includes $7 billion in share repurchases.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 114.92 +1.02 +0.90% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 45.73 -0.98 -2.10% GS GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 214.37 +2.79 +1.32% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 132.80 -1.91 -1.42%

Embattled lender Wells Fargo saw profits rise 22 percent to $1.30 per share amid an intense cost-cutting effort as the San Francisco-based firm continues its search for a new top executive.

Outside of Wall Street banks, Johnson & Johnson reported a 42 percent hike in profits to $2.08 per share despite a 1.3 percent decline in total sales to $20.5 billion. Sales in its pharmaceutical division, which accounts for the bulk of the health care conglomerate's earnings, grew 1.7 percent to $10.5 billion.

Johnson & Johnson is facing ongoing scrutiny over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis and potential cancer risks from its baby powder.