Dow breaks new high after two days of record closes on Wall Street

Do investors need a resolution to the China trade tensions?

Wall Street opened mixed on Tuesday following two days of record closes, as investors react to second-quarter earnings results from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson and other top U.S. firms. 

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES27372.44+13.28+0.05%
SP500S&P 5003010.88-3.42-0.11%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8248.135079-10.05-0.12%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up slightly to 27,361. The S&P 500 dropped 2 points to 3,011 and the Nasdaq fell 11 points at the open to 8,246. The Dow briefly touched a new high before quickly receding and the other two equity exchanges remain in record territory.

Chase’s stock dropped slightly after the bank reported better-than-expected earnings through June. The nation’s largest bank earned profits of $2.82 per share, higher than Wall Street predictions.

Meanwhile, shares of Goldman Sachs rose after the investment bank exceeded estimates with profits of $5.81 per share. The firm raised its quarterly dividend 47 percent to $1.25 per share after the Federal Reserve backed its 2019 capital plan, which includes $7 billion in share repurchases. 

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.114.92+1.02+0.90%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.73-0.98-2.10%
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.214.37+2.79+1.32%
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON132.80-1.91-1.42%

Embattled lender Wells Fargo saw profits rise 22 percent to $1.30 per share amid an intense cost-cutting effort as the San Francisco-based firm continues its search for a new top executive.

Outside of Wall Street banks, Johnson & Johnson reported a 42 percent hike in profits to $2.08 per share despite a 1.3 percent decline in total sales to $20.5 billion. Sales in its pharmaceutical division, which accounts for the bulk of the health care conglomerate's earnings, grew 1.7 percent to $10.5 billion.

Johnson & Johnson is facing ongoing scrutiny over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis and potential cancer risks from its baby powder.