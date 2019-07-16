Dow breaks new high after two days of record closes on Wall Street

Wall Street opened mixed on Tuesday following two days of record closes, as investors react to second-quarter earnings results from JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Johnson & Johnson and other top U.S. firms.
Continue Reading Below
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|27372.44
|+13.28
|+0.05%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3010.88
|-3.42
|-0.11%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|8248.135079
|-10.05
|-0.12%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened up slightly to 27,361. The S&P 500 dropped 2 points to 3,011 and the Nasdaq fell 11 points at the open to 8,246. The Dow briefly touched a new high before quickly receding and the other two equity exchanges remain in record territory.
MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...
Chase’s stock dropped slightly after the bank reported better-than-expected earnings through June. The nation’s largest bank earned profits of $2.82 per share, higher than Wall Street predictions.
Meanwhile, shares of Goldman Sachs rose after the investment bank exceeded estimates with profits of $5.81 per share. The firm raised its quarterly dividend 47 percent to $1.25 per share after the Federal Reserve backed its 2019 capital plan, which includes $7 billion in share repurchases.
Advertisement
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|%Chg
|JPM
|JP MORGAN CHASE & CO.
|114.92
|+1.02
|+0.90%
|WFC
|WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
|45.73
|-0.98
|-2.10%
|GS
|GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.
|214.37
|+2.79
|+1.32%
|JNJ
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|132.80
|-1.91
|-1.42%
Embattled lender Wells Fargo saw profits rise 22 percent to $1.30 per share amid an intense cost-cutting effort as the San Francisco-based firm continues its search for a new top executive.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP
Outside of Wall Street banks, Johnson & Johnson reported a 42 percent hike in profits to $2.08 per share despite a 1.3 percent decline in total sales to $20.5 billion. Sales in its pharmaceutical division, which accounts for the bulk of the health care conglomerate's earnings, grew 1.7 percent to $10.5 billion.
Johnson & Johnson is facing ongoing scrutiny over its role in the U.S. opioid crisis and potential cancer risks from its baby powder.