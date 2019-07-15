Wall Street poised for increases ahead of 2Q earnings season

Wall Street is poised to start the week off with increases as second-quarter earnings kick off in earnest with top firms like JPMorgan Chase, Netflix and Wells Fargo preparing to release financial results through June.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to rise 33 points at the open, while the S&P and Nasdaq were both trending towards slight bumps.

Boeing is set to drag down the Dow on Monday, potentially shaving as much as 35 points from the index at the opening bell after the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that the Max fleet may not return to service until 2020.

American Airlines and United Airlines have both extended the potential for flight cancellations due to the grounding until early November.

The earnings week kicks off on Monday with Citigroup’s second-quarter report slated to be released prior to the market open. Chase, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Wells Fargo are among those who report on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs on China underscored the lowest economic growth for the Asian nation in the past 26 years, down to 6.2 percent in the second quarter. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to withhold any new tariffs as trade talks restart, but the ongoing duties remain a point of contention in the discussions.