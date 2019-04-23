Stocks edge higher on corporate earnings; oil rises further

Stocks rose slightly Tuesday morning as investors wondered whether a slew of corporate earnings reports this week can lift the major indexes back to new highs. The benchmark S&P 500 index has closed higher in 14 of the past 17 sessions and is less than 1 percent away from its all-time closing high.

So far, almost 80 percent of S&P 500 companies reporting results have exceeded estimates though forecasts were revised down for the first quarter at the start of the year.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26669.6 +158.55 +0.60% SP500 S&P 500 2935.12 +27.15 +0.93% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8114.572683 +99.31 +1.24%

Coca-Cola, United Technologies, Procter and Gamble and Lockheed all rose Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected results, though Verizon shares fell despite beating estimates.

Shares of Twitter Inc. soared 13 percent to $38.85 after the social media company posted better-than-expected first-quarter revenue.

Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla are also due to report earnings this week.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg TWTR TWITTER INC. 40.11 +5.72 +16.63% KO COCA-COLA COMPANY 48.22 +0.82 +1.73% PG PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 103.16 -2.85 -2.69% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 57.12 -1.25 -2.14%

Investors will watch first quarter U.S. GDP data due Friday to see if forecasts for slowing economic growth are fulfilled.

New-home sales in March ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 692,000 or an increase of 4.5 percent, the Commerce Department said Tuesday. March’s sales were the best since November 2017. For the year to date, sales are running just 1.7 percent stronger than the same period last year. The median price of a home sold in March fell though to $302,700, 7.5 percent lower than the same period a year ago.

Oil prices rose for a third straight day following the U.S. State Department's decision to remove waivers on the purchase of Iranian crude, issued last November to eight different countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil, the U.S. benchmark, was up 0.29 percent to $65.74 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.03 percent.