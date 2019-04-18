Stocks up as investors digest earnings, eurozone economic data

Stocks rose Thursday as investors digested U.S. corporate earnings and a weaker-than-expected manufacturing report from Europe's largest economy.

A purchasing managers index from Germany edged up but remained in negative territory and was lower than expected.

The news follows a report the day before from China that showed the world's second-largest economy grew at a robust and better-than-expected rate in the first three months of the year.

Wall Street will also be looking for signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. Earlier this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. is continuing to make good progress “on all the key points” in its trade negotiations with China.

“We continue to make very good progress across the board,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “These are the largest in scope negotiations in U.S. China trade-relations history.”

In addition, investors will be watching closely the initial public offerings (IPOs) of social media platform Pinterest and videoconferencing firm Zoom, events that mark the latest in a series of burgeoning tech companies to go public.

Both technology unicorns have seen demand for their shares. Zoom, which priced at $36 per share, above the expected range per Dow Jones, will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “ZM,” while Pinterest will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “PINS" and is aming to price its shares at $19, according to reports.

China’s Shanghai Composite closed down 0.40 percent, the Hang Seng was ended 0.54 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.84 percent.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.08 percent, France’s CAC 40 rose 0.37 percent and Germany’s DAX increased 0.38 percent.