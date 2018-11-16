US stocks struggle as tech sector weighs on indexes

Stocks fell Friday, with chipmakers dragging down the tech sector, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a five-day losing streak.

Shares of Nvidia, the world's biggest maker of microchips for computer graphic cards, tumbled as investors digested a downbeat sales forecast and a weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report.

Meanwhile, PG&E shares rebounded Friday after falling 27 percent Thursday on worries the electricity company may not be able to cover the billions in losses from California's worst wildfire. The rebound came following reports that California Public Utilities Commission head Michael Picker eased fears about a bankruptcy.

In Europe, markets bounced back from the Brexit bruising they’ve taken this week. London’s FTSE traded up 0.2 percent, Germany’s DAX was gaining 0.5 percent and France’s CAC added 0.3 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 25342.02 +52.75 +0.21% SP500 S&P 500 2733.91 +3.71 +0.14% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7239.5845 -19.45 -0.27%

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell as a drop in semiconductor-related stocks weighed after U.S. chip designer Nvidia disappointed the market with worse-than-expected earnings, while Nintendo also fell sharply. The Nikkei average ended the day 0.6 percent lower and was down 2.6 percent for the week.

China’s Shanghai Composite finished the session 0.4 percent higher, gaining 3.1 percent for the week. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index finished the day up 0.3 percent and up 2.3 percent for the week.

On Thursday stocks closed near session highs amid another volatile session. The Dow Jones Industrials climbed back from losses to gain 208.77 points or 0.8 percent, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 captured gains of over 1 percent each.

The catalyst for the turnaround in stocks was linked to optimism that the U.S. is expected to suspend the next round of tariffs against China. These developments helped offset fears over unrest in Britain as Prime Minister Theresa May deals with cabinet defections and a possible no-confidence vote.

Commodities were mostly higher, led by oil, which was up after plunging to a year low earlier this week.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this article.