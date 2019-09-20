Stocks slide as China trade delegation cancels trip to US farm country

Stocks slumped in mid-afternoon trading on Friday after Chinese trade officials canceled their scheduled vist to U.S. farms next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points, or 0.4 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27026.42 -68.37 -0.25% SP500 S&P 500 3000.34 -6.45 -0.21% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8134.9576 -47.92 -0.59%

All-time highs remain within reach for all three indexes. A print above the following levels would be the highest on record:

S&P 500: 3,027.98

3,027.98 Dow Jones Industrial Average: 27,398.68

27,398.68 Nasdaq: 8,339.64

The New York Fed on Friday morning injected another $75 billion into money markets through a repo operation designed to provide liquidity and keep its fed funds rate within its target range between 1.75 percent and 2 percent. The central bank has injected $278 billion into the overnight funding market after short-term rates spiked as high as 10 percent earlier in the week.

Bank stocks were higher following the operation.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BAC BANK OF AMERICA CORP. 29.85 +0.03 +0.10% C CITIGROUP INC. 70.04 +0.31 +0.44% JPM JP MORGAN CHASE & CO. 119.71 +0.33 +0.28% WFC WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 48.84 -0.07 -0.14%

Elsewhere, Apple briefly topped a $1 trillion market capitalization as consumers lined up at stores around the world to get their hands on the iPhone 11.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg AAPL APPLE INC. 219.67 -1.29 -0.58%

Auto-parts makers remained under pressure as the United Auto Workers union continued its strike against General Motors.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg DLPH DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC 14.59 -0.58 -3.82% AXL AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC. 7.98 -0.07 -0.87% MOD MODINE 10.52 -0.28 -2.55%

Overnight, China's central bank reduced its 1-year loan prime rate to 4.2 percent from 4.25 percent. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2 percent on the day, but lost 0.8 percent for the week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, ending the week down 3.4 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC swung between gains and losses.

FOX Business' Ken Martin contributed to this story.