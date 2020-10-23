Expand / Collapse search
Stocks advance as vaccine makers lift healthcare

Trump backs oil, Biden green energy in debate fireworks

Trump: If Biden's elected the stock market will crash

President Trump and Joe Biden disagree over how much the stock market impacts Americans.

Stocks rose in early trading, helped by healthcare and industrial names, following the final presidential debate before the U.S. election.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred on everything, ranging from the minimum wage, the oil and gas industry, the coronavirus pandemic and how to aid the U.S. economy struggling amid the global health crisis.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES28413.09+49.43+0.17%
SP500S&P 5003463.47+9.98+0.29%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX11493.569927-12.44-0.11%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was marginally higher, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite saw similar gains.

VACCINE MAKERS 

Health care is in focus after Gilead Sciences' drug remdesivir became the first virus treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

GILEAD WINS FIRST FDA OK FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GILDGILEAD SCIENCES INC.63.19+2.52+4.15%

This followed Trump's debate remarks saying a vaccine could be available in "weeks" while naming contenders including J&J, Pfizer and Moderna.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JNJJOHNSON & JOHNSON146.73+1.60+1.10%
PFEPFIZER INC.38.21+0.75+2.00%
MRNAMODERNA INC.70.50-0.34-0.48%

STOCKS RALLY ON STIMULUS CROSSTALK, SOLID JOBS AND HOUSING DATA

Energy stocks, including oil and solar, may get some attention after Biden said he would push transitioning away from big oil.

Trump and Biden spar over the oil industry.Video
TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
XOMEXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.83-0.05-0.14%
CVXCHEVRON CORP.73.79+0.41+0.56%
FSLRFIRST SOLAR INC.84.87+2.22+2.69%
SEDGSOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES287.65+7.26+2.59%

STIMULUS TALKS STILL ONGOING

On the stimulus front, both sides said that talks continue. However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated to FOX Business that "significant policy differences" remain on Friday. Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters, "We're just about there" 24 hours ago.

Despite the comments from lawmakers, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the U.S. passing 60,000 confirmed cases for a second straight day. More than 8.4 million Americans have contracted the virus, resulting in over 223,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

EARNINGS WRAP BUSY WEEK 

As for earnings, Intel shares sunk in early Friday trade after the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company missed expectations. Results were negatively impacted by weak sales in its data center group.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
INTCINTEL CORPORATION48.16-5.75-10.66%

Shares of Dow member American Express were lower after the credit card and payments giant reported mixed third-quarter results, as revenue beat expectations, but profit fell light.

Illinois Tool Works shares were up after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AXPAMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY102.31-2.52-2.41%
ITWILLINOIS TOOL203.95+2.26+1.12%

Southwest Airlines said on Thursday that it will start selling the middle seats again on its flights starting Dec. 1. That leaves Delta Airlines Inc. as the only remaining large airline to not sell middle seats amid worries about the pandemic.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
LUVSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.41.65-0.27-0.63%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.32.97-0.77-2.28%

Uber and Lyft were in the spotlight after the companies were told by a California court to reclassify independent drivers as employees, a move they have fought for some time.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UBERUBER TECHNOLOGIES INC.36.09-0.62-1.69%
LYFTLYFT INC.25.42-0.16-0.63%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved up slightly to $40.77 a barrel, while gold rose to $1,911.70 an ounce.

European indices also rose on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 climbing 0.7%. The German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 also climbed on Friday, all gaining at least 0.8%.

