Stocks advance as vaccine makers lift healthcare

Stocks rose in early trading, helped by healthcare and industrial names, following the final presidential debate before the U.S. election.

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden sparred on everything, ranging from the minimum wage, the oil and gas industry, the coronavirus pandemic and how to aid the U.S. economy struggling amid the global health crisis.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28413.09 +49.43 +0.17% SP500 S&P 500 3463.47 +9.98 +0.29% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11493.569927 -12.44 -0.11%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was marginally higher, while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite saw similar gains.

VACCINE MAKERS

Health care is in focus after Gilead Sciences' drug remdesivir became the first virus treatment approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

GILEAD WINS FIRST FDA OK FOR COVID-19 VACCINE

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 63.19 +2.52 +4.15%

This followed Trump's debate remarks saying a vaccine could be available in "weeks" while naming contenders including J&J, Pfizer and Moderna.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 146.73 +1.60 +1.10% PFE PFIZER INC. 38.21 +0.75 +2.00% MRNA MODERNA INC. 70.50 -0.34 -0.48%

STOCKS RALLY ON STIMULUS CROSSTALK, SOLID JOBS AND HOUSING DATA

Energy stocks, including oil and solar, may get some attention after Biden said he would push transitioning away from big oil.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % XOM EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 34.83 -0.05 -0.14% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 73.79 +0.41 +0.56% FSLR FIRST SOLAR INC. 84.87 +2.22 +2.69% SEDG SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES 287.65 +7.26 +2.59%

STIMULUS TALKS STILL ONGOING

On the stimulus front, both sides said that talks continue. However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated to FOX Business that "significant policy differences" remain on Friday. Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters, "We're just about there" 24 hours ago.

Despite the comments from lawmakers, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, with the U.S. passing 60,000 confirmed cases for a second straight day. More than 8.4 million Americans have contracted the virus, resulting in over 223,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

EARNINGS WRAP BUSY WEEK

As for earnings, Intel shares sunk in early Friday trade after the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company missed expectations. Results were negatively impacted by weak sales in its data center group.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % INTC INTEL CORPORATION 48.16 -5.75 -10.66%

Shares of Dow member American Express were lower after the credit card and payments giant reported mixed third-quarter results, as revenue beat expectations, but profit fell light.

Illinois Tool Works shares were up after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 102.31 -2.52 -2.41% ITW ILLINOIS TOOL 203.95 +2.26 +1.12%

Southwest Airlines said on Thursday that it will start selling the middle seats again on its flights starting Dec. 1. That leaves Delta Airlines Inc. as the only remaining large airline to not sell middle seats amid worries about the pandemic.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 41.65 -0.27 -0.63% DAL DELTA AIR LINES INC. 32.97 -0.77 -2.28%

Uber and Lyft were in the spotlight after the companies were told by a California court to reclassify independent drivers as employees, a move they have fought for some time.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 36.09 -0.62 -1.69% LYFT LYFT INC. 25.42 -0.16 -0.63%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved up slightly to $40.77 a barrel, while gold rose to $1,911.70 an ounce.

European indices also rose on Friday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 climbing 0.7%. The German DAX, French CAC 40 and U.K. FTSE 100 also climbed on Friday, all gaining at least 0.8%.

