US stocks point lower to start the week on trade, growth concerns

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open on Monday on concerns this week's trade talks won't result in the broad deal that the Trump administration is looking to accomplish.

Continue Reading Below

The three equity futures indexes are indicating a loss of 0.4 percent when trading begins.

Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to the kind of broad trade deal that President Trump wants, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with recent meetings say senior Chinese officials have indicated the range of topics they’re willing to discuss has narrowed considerably.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The report says the Chinese delegation won’t be looking to include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies.

The trade war with China will contribute to a sharp slowdown in economic growth this year and next, according to the nation's business economists.

That is raising concerns about a possible recession starting late next year.

The latest survey by a panel of 51 forecasters with the National Association for Business Economics shows they expect growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, to slow to 2.3 percent this year from 2.9 percent in 2018.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26573.72 +372.68 +1.42% SP500 S&P 500 2952.01 +41.38 +1.42% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 7982.47377 +110.21 +1.40%

Wall Street ended a choppy week of trading with a broad rally that drove the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 370 points higher.

The job market data for September showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a five-decade low and employers were adding jobs at a healthy clip.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Dta showed German industrial orders fell slightly more than expected in August.

In Europe, London's FTSE slipped 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX was down 0.2 percent and France CAC also fell 0.4 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei ended the day off 0.2 percent. Markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.