China to narrow scope for trade deal ahead of talks

The next round of talks between U.S. and China trade representatives is scheduled for later this week in Washington.

A major result from the upcoming meeting may fall short of expectations.

Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to the kind of broad trade deal that President Trump wants, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with recent meetings say senior Chinese officials have indicated the range of topics they’re willing to discuss has narrowed considerably.

Vice Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese contingent in high-level talks that begin Thursday.

The Chinese delegation reportedly won’t be looking to include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies, according to Bloomberg.

That offer would take one of the Trump administration’s core demands off the table.

People close to the Trump administration say the impeachment inquiry isn’t affecting trade talks with China.

China’s markets will return to trading on Tuesday following a weeklong holiday.