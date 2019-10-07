Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Trade War

China to narrow scope for trade deal ahead of talks

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business' Jack Otter, who hosts the new 'Barron's Roundtable,' commented on the upcoming interview with Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.video

Are the trade talks all on China?

FOX Business' Jack Otter, who hosts the new 'Barron's Roundtable,' commented on the upcoming interview with Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

The next round of talks between U.S. and China trade representatives is scheduled for later this week in Washington.

Continue Reading Below

A major result from the upcoming meeting may fall short of expectations.

Chinese officials are signaling they’re reluctant to agree to the kind of  broad trade deal that President Trump wants, according to Bloomberg.

People familiar with recent meetings say senior Chinese officials have indicated the range of topics they’re willing to discuss has narrowed considerably.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Vice Premier Liu He will lead the Chinese contingent in high-level talks that begin Thursday.

The Chinese delegation reportedly won’t be looking to include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or the government subsidies, according to Bloomberg.

That offer would take one of the Trump administration’s core demands off the table.

People close to the Trump administration say the impeachment inquiry isn’t affecting trade talks with China.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

China’s markets will return to trading on Tuesday following a weeklong holiday.