Stocks may add to Fed-fueled gains

By FOXBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on economic growth and the Fed’s overall outlook during a Wednesday press conference.video

Powell: Fed shoots for 'moderate growth' in the economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on economic growth and the Fed’s overall outlook during a Wednesday press conference.

U.S. equity futures were pointing to slight gains on Thursday following a day that saw stocks rise after the Federal Reserve cut a key interest rate.

The three major futures indexes are pointing to gains of less than 0.1 percent when Wall Street begins trading.

Investors welcomed the Fed's third rate cut this year to shore up economic growth amid a bruising U.S.-China trade war. The Fed indicated it won't cut rates again unless the outlook worsens.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, hitting a record for the second time this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq composite added 0.3 percent.

With its latest rate cut, the Fed has nearly reversed four rate hikes made in 2018.

The central bank's latest move reduces the short-term rate it controls — which influences many consumer and business loan rates — to a range between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the central bank will likely forgo additional cuts while economic growth and inflation matches the Fed's outlook.

The Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed to a modest 1.9 mpercent in the July-September quarter. That surpassed forecasts for even weaker growth, however.

The next big economic report comes Friday when the government releases the monthly nonfarm payroll report.

Meanwhile, a monthly gauge of Chinese factory activity declined more than expected for October amid weak consumer demand and a tariff war with Washington.

That report sent China's Shanghai Composite down 0.1 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1 percent.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.