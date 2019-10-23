Expand / Collapse search
Stocks stall as Boeing, Caterpillar earnings miss

By FOXBusiness
UPS CEO David Abney is gearing up for a busy holiday season with more buildings and aircraft. He also said that the USMCA is a bright spot and weighed in on becoming the first FAA-approved drone delivery company.

Stocks finished little changed on Wednesday after two industrial heavyweights released their quarterly results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45.85 points, or 0.17 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were higher by 0.28 percent and 0.19 percent, respectively.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES26833.95+45.85+0.17%
SP500S&P 5003004.52+8.53+0.28%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX8119.792916+15.50+0.19%

Dow component Caterpillar reported earnings and revenue that fell short of expectations as dealers slashed their inventories amid global trade uncertainty. The equipment maker also cut its per-share profit expectations for the year.

Meanwhile, fellow Dow component Boeing said third-quarter sales fell 21 percent year over year to a better-than-expected $19.98 billion as the grounding of its best-selling 737 Max continued to halt deliveries. The planemaker’s adjusted earnings of $1.45 a share were well below expectations. Boeing says it still expects the 737 Max to return to the skies before the end of the year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CATCATERPILLAR INC.135.34+1.65+1.23%
BABOEING COMPANY340.50+3.50+1.04%

Elsewhere on the earnings front, Snap reported daily active users rose by a better-than-expected 7 million, but gave a disappointing revenue forecast for the fourth quarter.

The fast-casual burrito chain Chipotle reported third-quarter same-store sales rose 11 percent, topping the 9.3 percent gain that was expected. Adjusted earnings came in at a better-than-expected $3.82 a share on in-line revenue of $1.4 billion.

Facebook shares gained as CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before a House panel on the social network’s proposed cryptocurrency Libra.

Tesla slid ahead of its third-quarter results, which were due out after the closing bell. Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting an adjusted loss of 41 cents a share on revenue of $6.34 billion.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SNAPSNAP INC.13.18-0.82-5.86%
CMGCHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.788.19-42.88-5.16%
FBFACEBOOK INC.186.15+3.81+2.09%
TSLATESLA INC.254.68-0.90-0.35%

On the commodities front, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rallied 2.2 percent to $55.80 a barrel after the Energy Information Administration’s weekly inventory report showed a surprise draw of 1.7 million barrels.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed, with the 10-year holding near 1.76 percent.