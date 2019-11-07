US stocks jump on agreement to roll back tariffs

U.S. equity futures jumped higher as the U.S. and China have agreed to roll back some tariffs on each other’s goods in phases, according to a China's Ministry of Commerce spokesman.

The amount of tariff relief will depend on the content of the "phase one" agreement.

The three major futures indexes are pointing to a gain of 0.5 percent and a 140 point rise in the Dow Industrials when trading begins on Wall Street.

In European trading, London's FTSE added 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX gained 0.7 percent and France's CAC was higher by 0.2 percent.

In Asian market trading, the Shanghai Composite was unchanged, Tokyo's Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.6 percent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 closed with a gain of 0.1 percent, within two points of its record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.

The U.S.-China trade war has been a top concern for investors since early 2018, and momentum has recently been tilting toward at least a partial agreement. That, combined with encouraging reports on the economy and corporate profits, have recently propelled U.S. indexes past their prior peaks from July to all-time highs.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.