US stocks choppy, Meta Platforms to release 4th quarter earnings

U.S. stocks were choppy early Wednesday morning hours before the opening bell on Wall Street, with both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P indexes higher for most of the overnight, but the Dow moving higher late in the overnight.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35405.24 +273.38 +0.78% SP500 S&P 500 4546.54 +30.99 +0.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14346.002721 +106.12 +0.75%

Wednesday will continue the streak of fourth-quarter earnings reports releases, with Meta Platforms hogging the earnings spotlight Wednesday afternoon when the parent of Facebook posts fourth quarter results. Ahead of that the focus will be on health care when pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen, managed care provider Humana, and biotech firm AbbVie all report ahead of the opening bell.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 0.7% on Tuesday, boosted by gains for energy and tech stocks in a late burst of buying.

LABOR SHORTAGE HAS HOME DEPOT PUSHING 'ACCELERATED HIRING PROCESS'

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Investors are trying to figure out how the economy and corporate profits will be affected by upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes, intended to cool inflation that has surged to a four-decade high.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose to 4,546.54. It is 5.2% below the Jan. 3 all-time high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8% to 35,405.24. The Nasdaq composite added 0.7% to 14,346.

Exxon Mobil rose 6.4% after the company reported strong fourth quarter profit. Hewlett Packard Enterprise rose 2.9%.

The virus pandemic is still a lingering threat and each new variant could bring a surge of cases that threatens businesses and consumer activity.

Fed officials said in mid-December that plans to wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that are boosting prices would be accelerated to cool inflation.

Consumers have kept spending despite price rises, but forecasters retail purchases might weaken and crimp economic growth.

Investors expect the Fed to hike rates at least four times this year, starting in March.

On Friday, the Labor Department reports U.S. employment for January.

Meanwhile, stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney followed Wall Street higher Wednesday while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.8% to 27,552.61 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 1.3% to 7,094.80.

India's Sensex opened up 0.9% at 59,403.16. New Zealand's benchmark gained 1.9% after the government reported record-low unemployment of 3.2% in the final quarter of 2021. Jakarta also advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 27 cents to $88.47 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 5 cents on Tuesday to $88.20. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 30 cents to $89.46 per barrel in London. It fell 10 cents the previous session to $89.16.

The dollar edged up to 114.76 yen from Tuesday's 114.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.1274 from $1.1254.