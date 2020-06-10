Stocks seek direction as Fed evaluates US economy

U.S. equity markets were little changed Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 11 points, or 0.04 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18 percent and 0.64 percent, respectively. The quiet session comes after the Nasdaq on Tuesday crossed 10,000 for the first time before paring gains.

The Fed will announce its latest policy decision at 2 p.m. ET. With the central bank expected to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero, market participants will be paying close attention to any updates from the central bank on the shape of the U.S. economy, the impact of its lending programs and any other tactics to buoy growth.

Looking at stocks, Tesla shares raced to a record high after CEO Elon Musk said in a memo seen by Reuters that the electric-vehicle maker would begin producing its Semi commercial truck at “volume production.” The announcement days after the stock-market debut of electric-truck maker Nikola Motors.

Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip continue to move toward reopening, with MGM Resorts announcing Excalibur will restart operations on Thursday and others will resume on July 1.

Movie theater chain AMC Entertainment plans to reopen most of its locations around the world in July. The company earlier this month warned it may not be able to “continue as a going concern for a reasonable period.”

Looking at earnings, online pet food retailer Chewy reported its first-quarter loss widened to 12 cents a share, from 8 cents, as sales spiked 46 percent from a year ago. The company has 15 million active customers, up 33 percent year-over-year.

Video game retailer GameStop reported warnings and revenue that fell short of Wall Street estimates, but said e-ecommerce sales soared 519 percent from a year ago as the majority of its stores were shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil slid 2.44 percent to $37.99 a barrel while gold climbed 0.38 percent to more than $1,728 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys gained ahead of the Fed's policy decisions, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down by 2.5 basis points to 0.804 percent.

European markets were higher across the board, with France’s CAC up 0.11 percent, Germany’s DAX rising 0.15 percent and Britain’s FTSE adding 0.31 percent.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite shed 0.42 percent while Japan’s Nikkei added 0.15 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed, slipping 0.03 percent.