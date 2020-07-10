Stocks fight for gains as coronavirus treatment shows promise

U.S. equity markets fought for gains Friday morning after a study found an experimental treatment reduced death in COVID-19 patients.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 19 points, or 0.07 percent, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 added 0.02 percent. The Nasdaq Composite seesawed between losses and gains after booking its 26th record-high close of the year on Thursday.

In healthcare stocks, a Phase 3 study found Gilead Sciences Inc.'s experimental treatment remdesivir was associated with a 62 percent reduction in the risk of death in COVID-19 patients.

On the same front, BioNTech CEO Dr. Ugur Sahin told The Wall Street Journal his company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, being developed with Pfizer Inc., will be ready for regulatory approval by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, tech giants Apple Inc., Amazon Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc. were looking to add to Thursday’s record highs.

Ford Motor Co. warned it may have to close U.S. plants as engine production based in Mexico has slowed due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oil majors ExxonMobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc were on the move after the International Energy Agency raised its global oil demand forecast for the rest of the year to 92.1 million barrels per day, up 40,000 barrels, but warned the COVID-19 pandemic remains a risk.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 17 cents to $39.45 a barrel while gold jumped $10 to $1,813.80 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys rallied, causing the yield on the 10-year note to ease by 1.9 basis points to 0.586 percent.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX was trading higher by 0.65 percent while Britain’s FTSE and France’s CAC were up 0.62 percent and 0.57 percent, respectively.

Asian markets were lower across the board, with China’s Shanghai Composite pacing the decline, down 1.95 percent, after a report said a state fund was selling stocks. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 1.84 percent and Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.06 percent.