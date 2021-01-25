S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs with Apple, Tesla earnings on tap
Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla report this week
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite climbed to record highs Monday as investors readied for a busy week of technology earnings and the busiest for the fourth quarter reporting season.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13635.991758
|+92.93
|+0.69%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3855.36
|+13.89
|+0.36%
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|30960
|-36.98
|-0.12%
The benchmark S&P 500 added 0.36% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was higher by 0.69% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.12%. The Dow finished 0.7% below its own record peak.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AAPL
|APPLE INC.
|142.92
|+3.85
|+2.77%
|FB
|FACEBOOK INC.
|278.01
|+3.51
|+1.28%
|MSFT
|MICROSOFT CORP.
|229.53
|+3.58
|+1.58%
|TSLA
|TESLA INC.
|880.80
|+34.16
|+4.03%
The advance gave the Nasdaq a fourth straight record-high close as investors await earnings from heavyweights Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. later this week.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SBUX
|STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|103.45
|-0.46
|-0.44%
|MCD
|MCDONALD'S CORP.
|213.34
|-0.04
|-0.02%
Other companies set to report their quarterly results over the next five days include McDonald's Corp. and Starbucks Corp. as well as the major airlines, among others.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|MRK
|MERCK & CO. INC.
|81.15
|+0.17
|+0.21%
|PFE
|PFIZER INC.
|37.28
|+0.73
|+2.00%
|BNTX
|BIONTECH SE
|110.61
|+2.17
|+2.00%
Elsewhere, Merck & Co. ended its pursuit of a COVID-19 vaccine and will instead focus on the development of therapeutics for those who already have the disease.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for emergency use in Australia and AstraZeneca Plc told European Union officials that production problems would result in the delivery of 60% fewer vaccines than promised in the first quarter.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMC
|AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC
|4.42
|+0.91
|+25.93%
Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment raised $917 million in debt and equity, tabling talk the embattled movie chain would file for bankruptcy. The company said the funds extends its financial runway "deep into 2021."
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GME
|GAMESTOP CORP
|76.79
|+11.78
|+18.12%
GameStop shares squeezed higher Monday as short-sellers continued to rush for the exit after short interest recently reached more than 150% of shares outstanding. The stock had soared 226% from its Jan. 12 close through Friday.
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil rallied 50 cents to $52.77 per barrel and gold slipped 80 cents to $1,854.90 per ounce.
European markets were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 weaker by 0.84% while France’s CAC 40 fell 1.57% and Germany’s DAX 30 lost 1.66%.
In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index added 0.49%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.67% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index climbed 2.41%.