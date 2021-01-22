Stocks slide as coronavirus aid talks hit snag, tech results disappoint
Reports from IBM and Intel disappoint
U.S. equity markets were moderately lower Friday morning as a stalemate in coronavirus aid talks and disappointing tech earnings have the major averages set to fall from their record highs.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|31013.93
|-162.08
|-0.52%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|3843.61
|-9.46
|-0.25%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|13531.090181
|+0.18
|+0.00%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was weaker by 222 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 0.47% and 0.35%, respectively.
Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on Thursday suggested it was too early to know if the economy needs President Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion package that would extend larger stimulus checks and bigger unemployment benefits, among other things. They would prefer to wait and see how the economy responds to the $900 billion package that was passed last month.
In sector news, energy stocks tumbled with West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.32 to $51.81 a barrel on concerns about President Biden's forthcoming regulatory actions impacting U.S. oil leases. Additionally, increased lockdowns in China due to the coronavirus impacting the market.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|XLE
|ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR ETF
|41.62
|-0.72
|-1.71%
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|35.39
|-0.39
|-1.08%
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|INTC
|INTEL CORPORATION
|58.42
|-4.04
|-6.47%
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.
|94.47
|+2.94
|+3.21%
Looking at tech stocks, Intel Corp. posted record annual revenue, but investors were left disappointed as full-year profit slipped 0.9% from the year prior as customers purchased more lower-cost laptops that aren’t as profitable. The chipmaker declined to give a full-year outlook ahead of the arrival of new CEO Pat Gelsinger. AMD also in focus.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|IBM
|INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.
|117.56
|-14.24
|-10.80%
International Business Machine Corp. reported revenue declined for a fourth straight quarter, down 6%, as corporate customers hoarded cash to ride out the pandemic. The company did not provide an outlook, but did say revenue is expected to grow in the current year.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|SLB
|SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
|24.05
|-0.12
|-0.50%
Elsewhere, oilfield services provider Schlumberger Ltd. announced earnings and revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates, bolstered by cost-cutting measures and a return in demand for its services and equipment.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|F
|FORD MOTOR COMPANY
|11.55
|+0.03
|+0.26%
Ford Motor Co. recalled 3 million vehicles due to faulty airbags that will cost $610 million to fix.
In other corporate news, Walmart announced it has expanded coronavirus vaccine options to seven states.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|WMT
|WALMART INC.
|146.12
|+1.21
|+0.83%
In other commodities, gold slid $25 to $1,840.90 an ounce.
European markets were lower across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 trading down 0.58%, Germany’s DAX 30 weaker by 0.39% and France’s CAC 40 losing 0.85%.
In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index paced the decline, down 1.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s Shanghai Composite index fell 0.44% and 0.4%, respectively.