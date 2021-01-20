Expand / Collapse search
Stocks hit records as Biden takes presidential oath

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were trading at all-time highs

Invest in these stocks to capitalize on Biden presidency, expert says

AXS Investments CEO and Chairman Greg Bassuk explains why he likes Cleveland-Cliffs and Hannon Armstrong stock going into the Biden administration.

Stocks hit record highs Wednesday as President Joe Biden was sworn in on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES31118.85+188.33+0.61%
SP500S&P 5003841.25+42.34+1.11%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13423.893902+226.71+1.72%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher by 193 points, or 0.63%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.57% and the Nasdaq Composite was higher by 2%.

The advance has both the S&P and the Nasdaq trading in record territory while the Dow was within 100 points of its own all-time peak and has the major averages on a course to add to the strong four years under President Trump.

The S&P 500 rallied 67% over Trump’s tenure. The 13.73% annualized gain was the third-best during a presidency, trailing the index’s performance during only the Clinton (+15.18%) and Obama (+13.84%) presidencies. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, soared 138%, posting the best percentage gain under any president.

TRUMP'S BOOMING STOCK MARKET IN PERIL AS BIDEN ASSUMES PRESIDENCY

Inauguration Day ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET with Biden expected to take the oath of office about an hour later.

NFLXNETFLIX INC.572.97+71.20+14.19%

In stocks, Netflix Inc. added 8.5 million paid subscribers in the final three months of the year, bringing its total subscriber count to more than 200 million for the first time. The streaming giant reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street estimates while earnings fell short.

Morgan Stanley reported earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts’ forecasts, bolstered by strength in investment banking, trading and asset management. This followed a strong quarter from rival Goldman Sachs.

MSMORGAN STANLEY75.21+0.21+0.28%
GSGOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.288.38-5.97-2.03%

UnitedHealth Group said quarterly profit fell 38% from a year ago as costs related to COVID-19 testing and treatments hurt its bottom line.

UNHUNITEDHEALTH GROUP INCORPORATED350.97-1.25-0.36%
PFEPFIZER INC.36.55-0.18-0.50%
BNTXBIONTECH SE104.56-0.14-0.13%

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was found to be effective against the fast-spreading variant of the disease discovered in the U.K. during the final months of last year.

AMCAMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC2.97-0.09-2.90%

Elsewhere, AMC Entertainment received $100 million in secured debt through a deal with Mudrick Capital, giving the movie-theater chain more cash to whether the pandemic. Mudrick already held $100 million of AMC debt.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil ticked up 44 cents to $53.42 per barrel and gold added $23.40 to $1,863.60 an ounce.

European markets were trading higher across the board with Britain’s FTSE 100 up 0.23%, while France’s CAC 40 gained 0.43% and Germany’s DAX 30 rallied 0.67%.

In Asia, markets ended mixed with Japan’s Nikkei 225 sliding 0.38% while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.47% and 1.08%, respectively.