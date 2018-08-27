US stocks higher following record-setting run

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open on Monday, continuing their advance after the major U.S. stock market indexes officially entered their longest bull market in history last week.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed that the central bank would continue a gradual pace of interest rate hikes.

Trade will remain in focus this week. Talks between the U.S. and China ended last week, as expected, with no signs of progress. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Mexico are close to reaching agreement on the major issues which have stalled progress on a new trade deal.

While earnings season is essentially over, the last week of August will bring a full economic data calendar. The Chicago Fed’s national activity index for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, while later in the week there will be reports on consumer confidence, home sales and personal income and spending will be released later in the week.

Meanwhile, it is a big week for vacations so it could be a quiet week in terms of trading volumes.

In company news, Tesla is in the spotlight after chief executive Elon Musk said in a company statement late Friday that Tesla would remain a private company. This comes after Musk tweeted earlier this month that he was considering taking the company private.

Commodities were mostly lower, including oil futures. OPEC will meet this week.