Stocks ease from record highs, oil slips

U.S. equity markets opened lower Tuesday with the major averages pulling back from record highs.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31310.17 -75.59 -0.24% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13998.690495 +11.05 +0.08% SP500 S&P 500 3910.02 -5.57 -0.14%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading lower by 100 points, or 0.32%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.21% and 0.09%, respectively.

All three of the major averages finished Monday at all-time highs as investors weighed the likelihood President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be approved by Congress.

In stocks, Tesla Inc. shares were lower a day after the electric-car maker said it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin. Shares finished Monday 2.22% below their record high peak of $883.09 set in January.

In deals, Electronic Arts Inc. agreed to buy mobile-game developer Glu Mobile Inc. for $2.4 billion, or $12.50 per share. The price represents a 36% premium to where shares settled on Friday.

In earnings, makeup manufacturer Coty Inc. said its quarterly net loss widened to $275.4 million from $21.1 million a year ago as demand for beauty products remained tepid while people were riding out the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. reported its quarterly net loss grew nearly tenfold from a year ago due to impairment and restructuring charges, some of which were tied to the closing of production facilities.

Cisco Systems Inc., Lyft Inc. and Twitter Inc. are all set to release their quarterly results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 47 cents to $57.50 per barrel and gold climbed $10 to $1,844.20 an ounce.

A mixed session in Europe saw Germany’s DAX 30 trading down 0.3% while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 were little changed.

Asian markets were higher across the board with China’s Shanghai Composite index surging 2.01% to its highest level in 13 years. Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index added 0.53% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4%.