Stocks selloff deepens for second day

U.S. equities remained under pressure Tuesday, a day after suffering their steepest declines in two years.

Continue Reading Below

All three of the major averages opened with modest gains, but quickly rolled over into negative territory extending the previous day's losses that were brought on by the spreading of the coronavirus outside of China. On Monday, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell more than 3 percent to their biggest losses in two years while the Nasdaq endured its largest decline since December 2018.

Updated figures from the World Health Organization show the coronavirus has infected 79,331 people worldwide while killing 2,618.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SP500 S&P 500 3220.24 -5.65 -0.18% I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 27800.36 -160.44 -0.57% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9213.94759 -7.33 -0.08%

Looking at stocks, drugmakers working on treatments for the coronavirus, including Gilead Sciences and Novavax continued to gain ground while airlines and cruise operators recouped some of their losses.

Meanwhile, United Airlines suspended its full-year guidance due to uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GILD GILEAD SCIENCES INC. 70.84 -2.06 -2.82% NVAX NOVAVAX INC. 7.96 -0.21 -2.53% UAL UNITED AIRLINES HLDG. 74.18 -1.29 -1.71% CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 36.99 -0.77 -2.04%

On the earnings front, Home Depot reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results and hiked its dividend by 10 percent.

Macy’s fourth-quarter profit fell 54 percent year over year, but its fourth-quarter earnings and sales exceeded estimates.

Elsewhere, Shake Shack posted a fourth-quarter loss of $2.1 million, or 6 cents a share, as same-store sales slid 3.6 percent year over year.

Tupperware Brands was under pressure after warning on its 2019 profit and announcing an investigation into its accounting practices.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HD THE HOME DEPOT INC. 244.31 +4.61 +1.92% M MACY'S INC. 15.18 -0.27 -1.75% SHAK SHAKE SHACK INC 65.60 -7.97 -10.83% TUP TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP. 3.63 -2.09 -36.54%

Commodities were lower with West Texas Intermediate crude oil down 0.1 percent at $51.40 a barrel and gold off 1.4 percent at $1652 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the yield on the 10-year note at 1.38 percent, just above its record-low close of 1.376 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE was down 0.7 percent while France’s CAC and Germany’s DAX were both lower by 0.4 percent.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Asian markets were mixed with Japan’s Nikkei tumbling 3.3 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite shedding 0.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.3 percent.