Stocks slide as 10-year yield hits highest level in a year

U.S. stock futures were lower Wednesday morning as investors grappled with rising bond yields and assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would continue to support the economy.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31595.43 +58.08 +0.18% SP500 S&P 500 3882.38 +1.01 +0.03% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13386.977821 -78.22 -0.58%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading lower by 80 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were weaker by 0.36% and 0.76%, respectively.

The selling comes as the benchmark 10-year yield reached a one-year high of 1.42%. Wall Street strategists worry a move above 1.5% will have a detrimental impact on stocks.

The rise in bond yields comes after Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday that the Fed would continue its asset-purchase program and that inflation would remain in control. Powell will continue his two days of Capitol Hill testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Looking at stocks, Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine was ruled to be safe and effective by U.S. regulators. The inoculation could receive Food and Drug Administration approval for emergency use by week's end.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 162.08 +1.51 +0.94%

Lowe’s Companies Inc. reported quarterly same-store sales spiked 28% year over year, but reiterated do-it-yourself projects that became popular during the pandemic could lose popularity as the economy normalizes. Both earnings and revenue were above Wall Street estimates.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LOW LOWE'S COMPANIES INC. 163.48 -5.11 -3.03% SQ SQUARE INC COM 236.20 -20.38 -7.94%

Payment-company Square Inc. purchased an additional $170 million worth of bitcoin at an average price of around $51.235 a coin, according to a press release out Tuesday evening. The new buys increase the company’s bitcoin holdings to above 5% of its cash and cash equivalents.

The announcement accompanied Square’s quarterly report which beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, however, it indicated growth may be slowing.

TESLA'S BITCOIN BUY BOTH 'FRIEND AND FOE'

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 703.95 +5.11 +0.73%

Tesla Inc. was in focus after investor Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest funds added to its position in the company. Shares of the electric-car maker slid into bear market territory on Tuesday, down 21% from their January high.

GAMESTOP CFO RESIGNS

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 47.79 +2.85 +6.33%

Meanwhile, GameStop Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell will step down next month as the video game retailer shifts its focus to e-commerce, the company said late Tuesday. The decision comes nearly a month after GameStop shares were at the center of a retail trading frenzy.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 74 cents to $62.41 per barrel and gold slid $16.40 to $1,789.50 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 was trading lower by 0.16 and Britain’s FTSE 100 down 0.1%. Germany’s DAX 30, outperformed gaining 0.38% after the country’s economy grew at a faster than expected 0.3% in the fourth quarter.

Markets were hit hard across Asia with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index falling 2.99% after the government raised the tax on stock trades. Elsewhere in the region, China’s Shanghai Composite index lost 1.99% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.61%.