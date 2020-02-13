Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Stocks shake off surge in coronavirus cases, erase early losses

The number of coronavirus cases surged by more than 15,000 to at least 59,804

By FOXBusiness
close
The uncertain impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on equity markets makes now a challenging time to start buying stocks, says Dennis Gartman, editor and publisher of The Gartman Letter.<br>​​​video

Now not time to buy stocks: Dennis Gartman

The uncertain impact of the Wuhan coronavirus on equity markets makes now a challenging time to start buying stocks, says Dennis Gartman, editor and publisher of The Gartman Letter.
​​​

U.S. equity markets flirted with record highs Thursday after recouping earlier losses amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
SP500S&P 5003378.37-1.08-0.03%
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES29442.32-109.10-0.37%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX9723.227323-2.73-0.03%

China said the number of people infected by the virus jumped by more than 15,000 to at least 59,804 after the government changed its classification system for the disease. The death toll climbed by 254 to 1,367.

Looking at individual companies, United Airlines said Wednesday it would extend its China flight cancellations through late April, matching a move by rival American Airlines on Tuesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
UALUNITED AIRLINES HLDG.80.82-1.38-1.68%
AALAMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.30.11-0.35-1.17%
DALDELTA AIR LINES INC.58.93-0.54-0.90%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals soared after saying it created a coronavirus vaccine. Other drugmakers were also higher.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
INOINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS3.96+0.62+18.56%
NVAXNOVAVAX INC.7.78+0.47+6.43%

Meanwhile, Tesla shares gained after the electric-vehicle maker announced a $2 billion stock offering and a recall.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TSLATESLA INC.803.04+35.75+4.66%

On the earnings front, Cisco Systems shares were lower after the company said it expects a pause in technology investment decisions at some businesses due to the uncertain economic environment.

PepsiCo reported its fourth-quarter profit plunged 74 percent year over year as its tax boost faded, but earnings and revenue still topped expectations.

MGM Resorts posted mixed fourth-quarter results and withdrew its 2020 guidance due to headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in Las Vegas. Additionally, CEO Jim Murren announced he was stepping down.

Aurora Cannabis said its fiscal second-quarter loss was 1.3 billion Canadian dollars as revenue slid 11.4 percent from a year ago. Dow Jones had estimated Aurora would lose C$1 billion in the quarter after announcing goodwill and impairment charges.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CSCOCISCO SYSTEMS INC.47.55-2.38-4.77%
PEPPEPSICO INC.146.68+0.60+0.41%
MGMMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL31.85-1.81-5.38%
ACBAURORA CANNABIS INC.1.48+0.01+1.03%

Commodities were higher, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 0.8 percent at $51.85 a barrel and gold higher by 0.5 percent at $1,579 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were lower, causing the yield on the 10-year note to climb by 2.5 basis points to 1.615 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE lagged, down 1.1 percent, while France’s CAC slipped 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX was little changed.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Markets fell across Asia with China’s Shanghai Composite falling 0.7 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.3 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipping 0.1 percent.