Stocks shake off surge in coronavirus cases, erase early losses

U.S. equity markets flirted with record highs Thursday after recouping earlier losses amid a spike in new coronavirus cases.

China said the number of people infected by the virus jumped by more than 15,000 to at least 59,804 after the government changed its classification system for the disease. The death toll climbed by 254 to 1,367.

Looking at individual companies, United Airlines said Wednesday it would extend its China flight cancellations through late April, matching a move by rival American Airlines on Tuesday.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals soared after saying it created a coronavirus vaccine. Other drugmakers were also higher.

Meanwhile, Tesla shares gained after the electric-vehicle maker announced a $2 billion stock offering and a recall.

On the earnings front, Cisco Systems shares were lower after the company said it expects a pause in technology investment decisions at some businesses due to the uncertain economic environment.

PepsiCo reported its fourth-quarter profit plunged 74 percent year over year as its tax boost faded, but earnings and revenue still topped expectations.

MGM Resorts posted mixed fourth-quarter results and withdrew its 2020 guidance due to headwinds from the coronavirus outbreak and weakness in Las Vegas. Additionally, CEO Jim Murren announced he was stepping down.

Aurora Cannabis said its fiscal second-quarter loss was 1.3 billion Canadian dollars as revenue slid 11.4 percent from a year ago. Dow Jones had estimated Aurora would lose C$1 billion in the quarter after announcing goodwill and impairment charges.

Commodities were higher, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up 0.8 percent at $51.85 a barrel and gold higher by 0.5 percent at $1,579 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were lower, causing the yield on the 10-year note to climb by 2.5 basis points to 1.615 percent.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE lagged, down 1.1 percent, while France’s CAC slipped 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX was little changed.

Markets fell across Asia with China’s Shanghai Composite falling 0.7 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.3 percent and Japan’s Nikkei slipping 0.1 percent.