US stocks down on weak tech sector earnings

By MarketsFOXBusiness

Market selloff creating buying opportunities for investors?

People's United Wealth Management's Albert Brenner and Kadina Group President Gary B. Smith on the outlook for stocks.

The trading trend of down one day, up the next and then back down again continued Friday as falling shares of major tech companies offset the effect of a strong third-quarter GDP report. The selling is led by large cap tech companies, including Amazon and Google both of which posted mixed quarterly results.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES24657.52-327.03-1.31%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX7107.5321-210.80-2.88%
SP500S&P 5002645.25-60.32-2.23%
AMZNAMAZON.COM INC.1,629.27-152.90-8.58%
GOOGLALPHABET INC.1,061.42-42.17-3.82%

Earnings overshadowed a strong read on the U.S. economy which grew a robust 3.5 percent from July through September as consumer spending and government spending extended the nation's economic growth, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday. The third-quarter report follows the 4.2 percent growth in the second quarter and is the last major window into the U.S. economy before the midterm elections.

Friday continues what has been a volatile week. On Thursday, stocks rebounded, with the Dow rising more than 400 points, as investors celebrated a series of strong results from tech giants including Microsoft and Twitter, as well as auto makers Ford and Tesla.

TickerSecurityLastChange%Chg
MSFTMICROSOFT CORP.105.66-2.64-2.44%
TWTRTWITTER INC.31.71-0.09-0.28%
FFORD MOTOR COMPANY8.99+0.01+0.06%
TSLATESLA INC.319.37+4.51+1.43%

