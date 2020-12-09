Stock futures mixed with coronavirus stimulus, vaccine in focus

U.S. stock futures pointed to a mixed open as traders weighed a setback in COVID-19 relief talks and the pending approval of a vaccine.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were higher by 75 points, or 0.25%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.17% and Nasdaq futures were weaker by 0.05%. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq finished Tuesday’s session in record territory while the Dow ended 44.38 points below its own record peak.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected the Trump administration’s proposed $916 billion package that would send a $600 check to most Americans, but not include the $300 per week jobless benefit that was included in a bipartisan proposal.

RECORD STOCK LEVELS RAISE 'GROUPTHINK' WORRIES

As lawmakers grapple over the details of a package, the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine looms. The inoculation could receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as early as Thursday.

Britain’s national health regulator warned people with serious allergies should not receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 immunization after two recipients with a history of allergic reactions reported adverse effects.

Elsewhere, airlines gained after the Department of Transportation reported a 62% year-over-year drop in passengers in October, making for the smallest decrease since the onset of the pandemic.

In initial public offerings, food-delivery company DoorDash priced shares at $102 apiece, above the $90 to $95 range that was expected. The pricing values the company at $38.7 billion on a fully-diluted basis.

Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications was downgraded to “neutral” from “overweight” at J.P. Morgan due to its lofty valuation. The investment bank did however hike its price target by $25 to $450 per share.

Looking at earnings, online pet retailer Chewy Inc. raised its sales outlook for the final quarter of the year after sales surged 45% in the three months ended Nov. 1.

GameStop Corp. reported comparable sales fell 25% as store closures caused by the pandemic and increased demand for digital downloads weighed.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 23 cents to $45.83 per barrel and gold slid $13 to $1,861.90 per ounce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

European markets were trading higher across the board with Germany’s DAX up 0.84%, Britain’s FTSE gaining 0.25% and France’s CAC ticking higher by 0.16%.

In Asia, China’s Shanghai Composite index slid 1.12% after consumer prices in the country fell 0.5% year-over-year in November, making for the first decline in 11 years. Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei added 1.33% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.75%.