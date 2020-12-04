Stock futures firm ahead of jobs report

U.S. stock futures rose Friday morning as investors awaited the November jobs report and COVID-19 relief developments on Capitol Hill.

Continue Reading Below

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.41%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.31% and 0.22%, respectively. The early gains have all three of the major averages on track to open at/near record territory.

The November jobs report is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET with analysts surveyed by Refintiv expecting the U.S. economy to have added 469,000 jobs as the unemployment rate slipped to 6.8%. Employers added 638,000 in October.

TESLA SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS CHANGES TUNE

A slowdown in the addition of jobs is one of the factors Congress must weigh amid negotiations over COVID-19 relief.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, a Republican, said Thursday a deal was "within reach" and that he hoped for a package by yearend. He has supported about $500 billion in stimulus while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, both Democrats, called the bipartisan $908 billion package a starting point.

Looking at stocks, airlines, cruise and hotel operators and other groups potentially needing government aid due to the impact of COVID-19 on business were all trading higher.

Boeing Co. received an order from European budget carrier Ryanair for more than 75 of its 737 MAX jets, the first since the Federal Aviation Administration last month cleared the aircraft to return to the skies. The 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killed all 346 people aboard.

OIL'S QUIET BULL MARKET

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares were set to continue their momentum higher after gaining more than 7% on Thursday following the announcement of Walgreens Advertising Group, a retail media offering that aims to deliver personalized experiences to shoppers.

In earnings, Ulta Beauty said same-store sales fell 8.9% from a year ago as government restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 resulted in reduced operating hours and limits on store capacities.

The eSignature provider Docusign Inc. reported quarterly earnings and revenue that exceed Wall Street forecasts and gave an upbeat full-year outlook.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed 60 cents to $46.24 per barrel and gold advanced $4.60 to $1,845.70 per ounce.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

European markets were trading mixed with Germany’s DAX 30 down 0.04% while France’s CAC 40 and Britain’s FTSE 100 were higher by 0.35% and 0.78%, respectively.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.22%, China’s Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.07% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.4%.