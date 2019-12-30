US stocks point toward gains to start the final week of the year

U.S. equity futures are pointing to a higher open when trading begins on Monday.

The major futures indexes are indicating a gain of 0.2 percent.

The Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed in record territory on Friday, so any gains on Monday would be three records in a row.

The Nasdaq ended the week with a slight loss, snapping an 11-day winning streak to settle 15.77 points below its record finish on Thursday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 28645.26 +23.87 +0.08% SP500 S&P 500 3240.02 +0.11 +0.00% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 9006.616799 -15.77 -0.17%

Shares were mostly lower Monday in Europe and Asia, though Chinese benchmarks surged on expectations of lower financing costs following a policy decision by the central bank.

Investors were awaiting updates on the signing of a trade deal between the U.S. and China and keeping a wary eye on North Korea.

Germany's DAX lost 0.3 percent, the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.2 percent and Britain's FTSE edged 0.1 percent lower.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.2 percent, lifted by expectations that a change in rules on lending will reduce funding costs.

On Saturday, the People's Bank of China announced that as of January financial institutions should begin using a new loan-pricing system that will scrap the previous benchmark, which is at 4.35 percent, and use the loan prime rate, which is set at 4.15 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.3 percent, Tokyo's Nikkei index lost 0.8 percent in its final trading day of the year. Japan's markets will be closed until Jan. 7.

A truce in the 17-month U.S.-China trade war and positive signs for the economy have helped keep investors in a buying mood.

Uncertainty remains over the final details of a “Phase 1” trade deal between Washington and Beijing, which U.S. officials say will be signed in early January. Details of the agreement have not been disclosed, and it's unclear how much impact it will have if the two sides are unable to resolve remaining differences.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.