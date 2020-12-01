Nasdaq, S&P hit records as December kicks off

U.S. equity markets opened December in record territory after closing out a month for the record books.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed over 300 points, or 1.3%, in the opening minutes of trading while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 1.01% and 0.8%, respectively. The early gains have both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trading at intraday record highs while the Dow holds just below its own peak.

The strong start to the month comes after the Dow rallied 11.8% in November, booking its largest monthly advance since January 1987.

Dow Posts Best Month Since '87

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, climbed 10.8% and 11.8%, respectively, posting their best months since April.

GEORGIA RUNOFFS, CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWNS PUT STOCK MARKET'S RECORD RUN IN PERIL

Powell, Mnuchin Testify

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will testify Tuesday on Capitol Hill on the state of the U.S economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at stocks, Pfizer Inc./BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. gained after the companies applied their COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in Europe. An approval decision will be made on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by Dec. 29 and on the Moderna vaccine by Jan. 12.

Retail stocks in focus after Cyber Monday sales soared to a record $10.8 billion as tracked by Adobe Analytics.

In other retail news, Kohl's has struck a deal with beauty chain Sephora to open in-store boutiques in 850 stores. The move will help compete with rival Ulta.

In tech news, Blackberry shares were higher after announcing a cloud software development deal with Amazon Web Services.

Exxon Mobil Corp. shares rallied after the oil company said it is planning a writedown of up to $20 billion and that it intends to slash spending by as much as $25 billion per year through 2025 as it navigates through a COVID-19 induced slowdown.

Tesla Inc. shares were higher after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company’s full weight would be added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 21.

TESLA GOING INTO S&P 500 IN ONE FULL SWOOP

The announcement comes amid speculation the $538 billion company would be added to the index in steps to temper volatility caused by the addition of such a massive listing.

Looking at earnings, Zoom Video Communications reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its outlook, but shares were under pressure as investors fretted over rising costs.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 25 cents to $45.09 per barrel as OPEC members postponed a decision on production until Thursday and gold jumped $36.70 to $1,817.60 an ounce.

Economic data out Tuesday includes Markit manufacturing PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET and both ISM manufacturing and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET. Auto companies will release their U.S. sales figures throughout the day.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was leading European markets higher, up 1.76%, after U.K. factories recorded the fastest growth in three years. Elsewhere, France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 were up 0.96% and 0.87%, respectively.

In Asia, China's Shanghai Composite index gained 1.78% as the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index hit a 10-year high while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 1.34% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index advanced 0.86%.