Stocks slide after S&P's best day since June

U.S. equity markets fell Tuesday, a day after posting their strongest gains in months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded down 109 points, or 0.35%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.61% and 1.18%, respectively.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 31582.94 +47.43 +0.15% SP500 S&P 500 3898.72 -3.10 -0.08% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13483.05444 -105.77 -0.78%

The losses come a day after the S&P 500 booked its best day since June, fueled by optimism over the pace and strength of the U.S. economic recovery as Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine became the third inoculation to receive regulatory approval. Later today President Biden is expected to announce a collaboration between J&J and Merck.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 159.52 +0.13 +0.08% MRK MERCK & CO., INC. 73.01 +0.68 +0.94%

Looking at stocks, GameStop Corp. and other highly shorted stocks remain in focus as Gary Gensler, Biden’s pick to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, appears before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for his confirmation hearing.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GME GAMESTOP 122.93 +3.43 +2.87% TGT TARGET CORP. 175.05 -11.26 -6.04%

Meanwhile, Target Corp. reported revenue rose 21% from a year ago as the pandemic continued to fuel a surge in demand for same-day services. The big-box retailer said its sales grew by more than $15 billion last year, more than the 11 previous years combined.

In other earnings news, Zoom shares were sharply higher after video-conferencing provider said sales soared 369% year over year as the pandemic caused more people to work from home.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. 381.44 -28.23 -6.89% SQ SQUARE INC COM 254.94 +14.13 +5.87%

Elsewhere, Square Inc. announced its commercial bank, Square Financial Services, has begun operations. The unit will offer business loans to Square’s retailers.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil slipped 9 cents to $60.55 per barrel and gold rallied $6 to $1,729 an ounce.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Overseas, markets rallied across Europe with Britain’s FTSE 100 trading up 0.58% to pace the advance. Elsewhere, France’s CAC 40 gained 0.35% and Germany’s DAX 30 rose 0.25%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.86% while China’s Shanghai Composite index and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index both lost 1.21%.