US stocks cautious after dramatic late-session rebound

U.S. stocks opened cautiously higher Friday, a day after the markets posted a stunning late-session rebound that saw a 865-point swing in the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The three major stock indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, are now on course to book their first up week in the last four weeks.

Despite the positive open, investors were moving cautiously as volatililty has been one of the consistent feature of markets lately. The VIX index, which tracks the volatility of the equity markets, remained at a multi-month high of nearly 30.

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 were posting gains, while shares of consumer goods helped pace the market.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg COTY COTY INC. 6.58 +0.24 +3.85% PM PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. 68.41 +1.73 +2.59% NWL NEWELL BRANDS INC. 18.59 +0.19 +1.03%

The late-session rebound Thursday energized stock markets outside the U.S. on Friday. In European trading, London’s FTSE gained 2.2 percent, Germany’s DAX added 1.7 percent and France’s CAC was up 1.9 percent.

Most Asian markets finished up trading for the year.

China’s Shanghai Composite index ended the day up 0.4 percent. The Shanghai index lost 24.6 percent for the year.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index ended the day up 0.1 percent. The Hang Sang will trade for half a day on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei finished the session down 0.3 percent and declined 12 percent for the year. It was the Nikkei’s first annual decline since 2011.

On Thursday, the Dow posted a 865-point swing in less than two hours. The index had been down in mid-afternoon more than 500 points to cut the previous session's gains in half, before bargain hunters and short covering turned a big decline into a modest gain.

The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq on Thursday all posted their largest two-day percentage gains since Aug. 27, 2015.

Thursday's volatility followed a massive gain on Wednesday when the Dow rose more than 1,080 points, or nearly 5 percent, marking the first time in history the exchange rose more than 1,000 points in a single day of trading.