Stocks giving back on slowing global economy

Stock are giving back some of the previous session's gains after data showed the British economy contracted for the first time since 2012.

UK gross domestic product fell at a quarterly rate of 0.2 percent, a Reuters poll expected a flat reading. Year-on-year economic growth slid to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent in the first quarter.

In the prior session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 jumped over 1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose over 2 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26318.29 -59.90 -0.23% SP500 S&P 500 2938.09 +54.11 +1.88% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8039.156033 +176.33 +2.24%

Safe havens such as gold rose above $1,500 on Friday, its highest in more than six years.

U.S. crude prices are higher by 1.4 percent to $53.25 per barrel.

The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with expectations. In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 1.7 percent, the same margin seen in June.

Technology stocks are under pressure after a report that Washington was delaying a decision about allowing some trade between U.S. companies and China's Huawei.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 42.63 +0.88 +2.11% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 71.26 +1.86 +2.68% AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 33.92 +4.73 +16.20% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 42.97 +3.27 +8.24% CBS CBS CORP. 50.82 +1.64 +3.33%

In the extended session, shares of Uber fell 10 percent after posting weaker than expected quarterly sales. Rival Lyft enjoyed better results, rising about 3 percent, after beating estimates for second-quarter revenue and said the loss for 2019 would be less than its prior forecast.

CBS Corp. posted strong top and bottom line growth as the company prepares for the transformation of a merger with its corporate sibling Viacom.