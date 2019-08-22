Stocks adding to recent gains

U.S. equity futures traded higher as investors examine the Federal Reserve's direction on interest rates.

The minutes from the policymaker's July meeting showed a split over whether to cut rates.

Ultimately, the central bank did cut rates by 0.25 percent.

Dow Industrial and S&P futures are up by 0.2 percent, while Nasdaq futures are higher 0.1 percent.

Investors hope to hear more about interest rate strategy on Friday when Fed Chair Jerome Powell gives an address to the gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Stocks gained in the last session helped by strong retail earnings that saw Target shares soar 20 percent and Lowe's up 10 percent.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26202.73 +240.29 +0.93% SP500 S&P 500 2924.43 +23.92 +0.82% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8020.20785 +71.65 +0.90%

Global growth concerns remain on investor's minds as Euro zone business growth expectations fell to their weakest in more than six years on trade war fears.

In an appeal to Washington on Thursday, China said to "meet each other halfway" and settle a trade war instead of going ahead with planned tariff hikes Beijing warned will trigger retaliation.

Exporters are preparing for a Sept. 1 increase in U.S. duties in a fight over trade and technology.

Those are due to go ahead on more than $100 billion of Chinese goods despite the Trump administration's decision to postpone some other planned increases to mid-December.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 lost 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.1 percent and France's CAC dropped 0.2 percent.

In Asia, the major markets closed mixed. China's Shanghai Composite edged up 0.1 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9 percent and Tokyo's Nikkei was 0.1 percent higher.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.