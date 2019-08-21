Stocks rebound with help from retailers

U.S. stocks jumped higher on Wednesday, rebounding with help from the retail sector.

On the earnings front, shares of Target are trading higher after quarterly results beat expectations and the retailer bumped up its annual forecast.

Lowe's also beat same-store sales and profit estimates. sending shares of the home improvement chain higher.

Wednesday will include the release of minutes from the last Fed meeting in which the central bank cut interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also address the gathering of central bankers on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

U.S. stock averages closed lower Tuesday, their first decline in four sessions, as Wall Street took a breather from recent gains, digested retail earnings and looked ahead to Fed-related events this week.

In Europe, London's FTSE was up 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX climbed 1.3 percent and France's CAC jumped 1.7 percent.

In Asian markets, Tokyo's Nikkei shed 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched up 0.2 percent and China's Shanghai Composite was little changed.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.