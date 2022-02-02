Stocks rise as Google, big tech take lead

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as large-cap tech took the lead after Google and AMD's strong quarterly results.

All three of the U.S. averages are set to open higher, with Nasdaq futures up 1%.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35405.24 +273.38 +0.78% SP500 S&P 500 4546.54 +30.99 +0.69% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14346.002721 +106.12 +0.75%

The gains come even after U.S. companies unexpectedly shed 301,000, according to ADP, which is viewed as a precursor to the monthly government report due Friday, which is expected to signal job creation of 153,000 roles.

Shares of Alphabet, parent of Google, are set to rise over 10% after revenue topped $72 billion and the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GOOGL ALPHABET INC. 2,752.88 +46.81 +1.73%

AMD also rose after revenue jumped 49% to $4.8 billion, exceeding estimates. Other chipmakers rose in tandem, including Qualcomm, Nvidia and Xilinx.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMD ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC. 116.78 +2.53 +2.21% QCOM QUALCOMM INC. 177.13 +1.37 +0.78% NVDA NVIDIA CORP. 246.38 +1.52 +0.62%

After the close of trading, Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, will report earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB META PLATFORMS INC. 319.00 +5.74 +1.83%

PayPal fell after its guidance disappointed Wall Street

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC. 175.80 +3.86 +2.25%

In commodities, oil topped $89 per barrel as OPEC hosts its meeting.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 62.53 +0.05 +0.08%

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin held at the $38,000 level.

