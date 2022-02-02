Stocks rise as Google, big tech take lead
Google announced a 20-for-1 stock split to attract more investors
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as large-cap tech took the lead after Google and AMD's strong quarterly results.
All three of the U.S. averages are set to open higher, with Nasdaq futures up 1%.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|I:DJI
|DOW JONES AVERAGES
|35405.24
|+273.38
|+0.78%
|SP500
|S&P 500
|4546.54
|+30.99
|+0.69%
|I:COMP
|NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX
|14346.002721
|+106.12
|+0.75%
The gains come even after U.S. companies unexpectedly shed 301,000, according to ADP, which is viewed as a precursor to the monthly government report due Friday, which is expected to signal job creation of 153,000 roles.
Shares of Alphabet, parent of Google, are set to rise over 10% after revenue topped $72 billion and the company announced a 20-for-1 stock split.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|GOOGL
|ALPHABET INC.
|2,752.88
|+46.81
|+1.73%
AMD also rose after revenue jumped 49% to $4.8 billion, exceeding estimates. Other chipmakers rose in tandem, including Qualcomm, Nvidia and Xilinx.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|AMD
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.
|116.78
|+2.53
|+2.21%
|QCOM
|QUALCOMM INC.
|177.13
|+1.37
|+0.78%
|NVDA
|NVIDIA CORP.
|246.38
|+1.52
|+0.62%
After the close of trading, Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, will report earnings.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|FB
|META PLATFORMS INC.
|319.00
|+5.74
|+1.83%
PayPal fell after its guidance disappointed Wall Street
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|PYPL
|PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC.
|175.80
|+3.86
|+2.25%
In commodities, oil topped $89 per barrel as OPEC hosts its meeting.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|USO
|UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P.
|62.53
|+0.05
|+0.08%
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin held at the $38,000 level.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.