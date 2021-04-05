Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Pre-Markets

US stock futures trading higher in first session back since before Easter

Markets continuing to add to Thursday's gains, encouraged by jobs report

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 2

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

U.S. equity futures traded higher following the Easter holiday continuing to add to Thursday's gains and Friday's closely watched U.S. government jobs report that showed American employers added 916,000 more jobs than they cut the previous month.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
I:DJIDOW JONES AVERAGES33153.21+171.66+0.52%
SP500S&P 5004019.87+46.98+1.18%
I:COMPNASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX13480.105533+233.23+1.76%

Those numbers were well ahead of forecasts of 617,500 and nearly double February's growth, the report showed.

On Thursday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.2% on its last trading day before the holiday weekend, closing above 4,000 points for the first time.

GLENN GREENWALD IS RAKING IT IN AT SUBSTACK

Investors have been encouraged by the spread of coronavirus vaccines despite rising infection numbers in the United States, Europe and other places that have prompted some governments to reimpose travel and business curbs.

On Friday, the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond, or the difference between the market price and the payout at maturity, rose to 1.72% from Thursday’s 1.68%.

U.S. equity futures traded higher following the Easter holiday continuing to add to Thursday's gains and Friday's closely watched U.S. government jobs report that showed American employers added 916,000 more jobs than they cut the previous month.

The yield has risen sharply this year, drawing money out of stocks, on expectations revived economic activity will cause inflation to rise, reducing the value of the payout in real terms. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street rose to a record on optimism the spread of coronavirus vaccines might allow global business to return to normal.

Tokyo and Seoul rose while India and Thailand retreated. Markets in Greater China and Australia were closed for holidays.

“Asia is treading cautiously this morning” despite strong U.S. jobs data and Wall Street's gain, said Jeffrey Halley of Oanda in a report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.8% to 30,088.75 while the Kospi in Seoul gained 0.2% to 3,117.23.

India's Sensex opened down 2.4% at 48,799.72. Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

Major Asian stock markets rose Friday following the S&P’s record-setting day.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 57 cents to $60.88 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.29 on Thursday to $61.45. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 64 cents to $64.22 per barrel in London. It gained $2.12 the previous session to $64.86 a barrel.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The dollar was unchanged at 110.63 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1759 from $1.1773.