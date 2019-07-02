US stocks take a breather after record day

U.S. stocks are trading lower on Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 set its sixth record close of the year.

Continue Reading Below

After Monday's rally, investors were skeptical of further gains for equities after discouraging manufacturing surveys iand a U.S. threat of additional tariffs on European goods.

After Monday's rally, investors were skeptical of further gains for equities after discouraging manufacturing surveys iand a U.S. threat of additional tariffs on European goods.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 26652.89 -64.54 -0.24% SP500 S&P 500 2964.33 +22.57 +0.77% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 8091.162483 +84.92 +1.06%

In Asia on Tuesday, the major markets closed mixed. China's Shanghai slipped by less than 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's hang Seng added 1.2 percent as the market caught up to Monday's rally when Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent.

Advertisement

In Europe, London's FTSE was higher by 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX was little changed and France's CAC was higher by 0.1 percent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The broad-based S&P 500 stock index set a record high Monday, beginning July trading on a robust note as Wall Street reacted to the U.S. and China agreeing at the G20 summit to restart trade talks.