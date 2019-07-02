Search

US stocks take a breather after record day

Investor concerns over tariffs, interest rates

Pacer ETFs President Sean O'Hara on the earnings outlook and investor concerns over interest rates and trade uncertainties.

U.S. stocks are trading lower on Tuesday, a day after  the S&P 500 set its sixth record close of the year.

After Monday's rally,  investors were skeptical of further gains for equities after discouraging manufacturing surveys iand a U.S. threat of additional tariffs on European goods.

In Asia on Tuesday, the major markets closed mixed. China's Shanghai slipped by less than 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's hang Seng added 1.2 percent as the market caught up to Monday's rally when Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei added 0.1 percent.

In Europe, London's FTSE was higher by 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX was little changed and France's CAC was higher by 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 stock index set a record high Monday, beginning July trading on a robust note as Wall Street reacted to the U.S. and China agreeing at the G20 summit to restart trade talks.