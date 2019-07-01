These are the best and worst run cities in the US, report finds

If you want to live in a city with good leadership and good use of resources, a new report suggests you should move to Idaho.

Nampa, Idado, is the best-run city in the U.S., according to a WalletHub report on the best and worst-run cities in the country, released Monday.

Provo, Utah, took second place in the report, with Boise, Idaho, in third. Nampa and Boise are only about 20 miles apart.

The worst-run city, according to WalletHub, is Washington, D.C., followed by Gulfport, Mississippi, and San Francisco, California.

WalletHub used 37 metrics within six categories (financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure and pollution) in order to rank 150 of the most populated U.S. cities by how well they are run.

Some of the metrics included: outstanding long-term debt per capita, high school graduation rate, infant mortality rate, violent crime rate and average commute time in minutes.

Each city was given a “Quality of City Services” score based on all 37 metrics and that number was divided by the city’s total budget per capita. That result is what WalletHub used to rank the 150 cities in its report.

Other than the best and worst-run cities, WalletHub found that the six cities that tied for the lowest quality of roads were all in California and that five of the six cities that tied for the most air pollution were in California as well, with one Arizona city: Mesa.

There were six cities that tied for the No. 1 spot as the cities with the lowest unemployment rate, which include: Madison, Wisconsin; Fargo, North Dakota; Burlington, Vermont; San Francisco, California; Boise, Idaho; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

For the overall rankings, here are the 10 best and worst run cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

Best-run cities

1. Nampa, Idaho

2. Provo, Utah

3. Boise, Idaho

4. Durham, North Carolina

5. Lexintgon-Fayette, Kentucky

6. Las Cruces, New Mexico

7. Billings, Montana

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

9. Missoula, Montana

10. Fargo, North Dakota

Worst-run cities

141. Cleveland, Ohio

142. Hartford, Connecticut

143. Flint, Michigan

144. Oakland, California

145. Detroit, Michigan

146. New York, New York

147. Chattanooga, Tennessee

148. San Francisco, California

149. Gulfport, Mississippi

150. Washington, D.C.