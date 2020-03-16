Expand / Collapse search
Stock futures recoup some losses suffered in biggest rout since 1987

The Dow posted its worst point drop in history on Monday nearly 3,000 points

By FOXBusiness
The White House announces tougher guidelines for the country to hopefully slow coronavirus' spread, sending markets into a tailspin.video

U.S. equity futures opened higher Monday evening, recouping a small portion of the losses suffered earlier in the day as markets posted their steepest single-day drop since 1987.

Dow futures were trading up 175 points, or 0.9 percent, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were higher by 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is making the rounds on Capitol Hill discussing further stimulus measures that could be taken to boost the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery were up 1.3 percent at $29.39 a barrel while gold futures for April delivery traded higher by 1.5 percent at $1,508 an ounce.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 2,997 points, or 12.9 percent, during Monday’s session while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost 12.3 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

President Trump, during the coronavirus task force update on Monday, signaled the crisis could wade deep into July or August.

